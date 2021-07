Jessica von Bredow-Werndl produced a personal best and the top score of the evening in the Dressage Grand Prix to get Team Germany off to a great start at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. EFE/FEI/Shannon Brinkman

The Netherlands moved out to an early lead in the team category Saturday as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Equestrian Dressage got under way.

On the individual side, Germany's Jessica von Bredow-Werndl went to the top of the standings by setting a personal best.