Italy's Cristiana Girelli sits on the field dejected after her side lost to the Netherlands in a 2019 Women's World Cup quarterfinal in Valenciennes, France, on Saturday, June 29. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Vivianne Miedema (2-L) of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Italy in a Women's World Cup quarterfinal in Valenciennes, France, on Saturday, June 29. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Stefanie van der Gragt (R) of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring against Italy during a 2019 Women's World Cup quarterfinal in Valenciennes, France, on Saturday, June 29. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The defending European champion Dutch side bested Italy 2-0 here Saturday to advance to the semifinals of the Women's World Cup for the first time ever.

Next up for the Netherlands will be the winners of Saturday night's quarterfinal between Germany and Sweden.