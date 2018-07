Dutch player Maud Megens (R) vies for the ball with Margarita Plevritou of Greece during the final of the 2018 Women's European Water Polo Championships in Barcelona on Friday, July 27. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

The Dutch national team celebrate defeating Greece in the final of the 2018 Women's European Water Polo Championships in Barcelona on Friday, July 27. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

The Dutch put an end to a string of disappointing results with a 6-4 victory over Greece here Friday in the final of the 2018 Women's European Water Polo Championships.

The women from the Netherlands hoisted their fifth trophy in front of 4,000 spectators at the Bernat Picornell pool in Barcelona.