Dutch rider Danny Van Poppel (C) of LottoNL - Jumbo team crosses the line during the first stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Cycling Race between Oropesa and Peniscola, in Castellon, Spain, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

The peloton during the first stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Cycling Race between Oropesa and Peniscola, in Castellon, Spain, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Dutch rider Danny Van Poppel (C) of LottoNL - Jumbo poses with the yellow jersey after winning the first stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Cycling Race between Oropesa and Peniscola, in Castellon, Spain, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA/MANUEL BRUQUE

Dutch cyclist Danny van Poppel on Wednesday donned the coveted yellow jersey in the first stage of the 2018 Tour of Valencia.

The Lotto Jumbo rider launched an early sprint finish to complete the 191.4-kilometer (118-mile) inaugural stretch of the Volta a la Comunidad Valenciana, between Oropesa del Mar and Peñíscola in 4 hours, 32 minutes and 12 seconds.