Empoli's forward Antonino La Gumina (L) scores a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Empoli vs Bologna at Carlo Castellani stadium in Empoli, Italy, Dec. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIO MUZZI

Bologna's midfielder Andrea Poli (R) scores a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Empoli vs Bologna at Carlo Castellani stadium in Empoli, Italy, Dec. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIO MUZZI

Chievo's Mariusz Stepinski (c) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 0-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Parma Calcio vs AC ChievoVerona at Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, Dec. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Atalanta's Duvan Zapata (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Udinese vs Atalanta at Friuli stadium in Udine, Italy, Dec. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFANO LANCIA

Colombian striker Duván Zapata's hat-trick gave Atalanta a 1-3 away victory over Udinese in a Serie A event at the Dacia Arena, getting the team from Bergamo back to winning ways after two consecutive league defeats.

Zapata gave Atalanta an early 1-0 lead, just two minutes into the game, while Italian forward Kevin Lasagna netted the 1-1 equalizer for Udinese 10 minutes later.