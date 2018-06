Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert (R) tries to block a shot against Houston Rockets player Chris Paul (L) in the first half of their NBA Western Conference Semifinals Playoff basketball game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, Apr 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The then Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey reacts during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Miami Heat at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Dwane Casey was named the NBA Coach of the Year on Monday in the second edition of the NBA Awards, at a ceremony in the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, despite being fired as the coach of the Toronto Raptors earlier.

Casey, who had also won the NBA Coach Association award, pipped Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics and Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz to take home the NBA honor.