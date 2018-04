Milan's Leonardo Bonucci (R) scores a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

Juventus's players celebrate after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

Juventus's Asamoah (L) and Milan's Suso (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Sami Khedira gave Juventus a 3-1 victory over Milan in Saturday's match at Allianz Stadium, ahead of next Tuesday's clash against the Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter finals.

With this win, Juventus reinforced its leadership in the Italian Serie A first division league, with a four-point lead over Napoli, that tied 1-1 in Saturday's match against Sassuolo.