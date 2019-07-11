The breakaway group in action during the 6th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 160,5km between Mulhouse and La Planche des Belles Filles, France, 11 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Spectators stand on the side of the last kilometer of the 6th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 160,5km between Mulhouse and La Planche des Belles Filles, France, 11 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

The pack of riders in action during the 6th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5km between Mulhouse and La Planche des Belles Filles, France, 11 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

France's Julian Alaphilippe (C) of Deceuninck Quick Step team in action during the 6th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5km between Mulhouse and La Planche des Belles Filles, France, 11 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Belgium's Dylan Teuns of Bahrain Merida team celebrates winning the 6th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5km between Mulhouse and La Planche des Belles Filles, France, 11 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Belgium's Dylan Teuns of Bahrain Merida team wins the 6th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5km between Mulhouse and La Planche des Belles Filles, France, 11 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Dylan Teuns won stage 6 of the Tour de France on Thursday while Guilio Ciccone became the new race leader.

Ciccone, whose performance saw him claim the yellow jersey, finished second, followed by Xandro Meurisse.