Barcelona’s head coach Ronald Koeman on Tuesday said the coronavirus outbreak that has sidelined up to nine Dynamo Kyiv players would not necessarily make tomorrow's Champions League match easier for the Catalan giants.
Dynamo's Covid absences don't make it easier for Barcelona, Koeman says
Ronald Koeman on the sidelines during Barcelona's game against Alaves in Vitoria, Spain on 31 October 2020. EFE/David Aguilar.
