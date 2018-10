AS Roma's Edin Dzeko (R) vies for the ball with Viktoria Plzen's Lukas Hejda (L) during the UEFA Champions League Group G soccer match between AS Roma and Viktoria Plzen at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 02 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

AS Roma's players Federico Fazio (L) and Bryan Cristante (2-R), in action during the UEFA Champions League Group G soccer match between AS Roma and Viktoria Plzen at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 02 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Roma's Edin Dzeko (L) in action against Viktoria Plzen's Lukas Hejda during the Champions League match between AS Roma and Viktoria Plzen FC at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, 2 October 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

AS Roma's Justin Kluivert (C) celebrates with his teammate Edin Dzeko (R) after scoring the 4-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League Group G soccer match between AS Roma and Viktoria Plzen at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 02 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Rome, Oct 2 (efe-epa) - Bosnian Edin Dzeko scored three goals on Tuesday and helped AS Roma seal a 5-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen in Group G of the Champions League at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The three goals by Dzeko, came in the 3rd, 39th and 90th minute, and two other goals from Turkish Cengiz Under (64th minute) and Dutch Justin Kluivert (75th minute), led Roma to tie against Real Madrid with three points in the group standing, which is currently led by CSKA Moscow, with 4 points.