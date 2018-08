Roma's Edin Dzeko (R) scores the winning goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino FC and AS Roma at Olimpico stadium in Turin, Italy, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko led visiting AS Roma to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Torino FC at Olimpico stadium in Turin, Italy, in both clubs' debut 2018/2019 Serie A match.

Torino's Spanish winger, Iago Falque, scored in the 48th minute on a surprising left-footed shot, but the referee ruled it out as Nigeria's Ola Aina, who made the assist, was in an offside position.