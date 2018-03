Roma's Edin Dzeko (R) jubilates after scoring the goal 1-1 during the Italian serie A soccer match Bologna FC vs AS Roma at "Dall'Ara" stadium in Bologna, Italy, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Roma's Daniele De Rossi (L) and Bologna's Rodrigo Palacio (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Bologna FC vs AS Roma at "Dall'Ara" stadium in Bologna, Italy, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Bologna's Erick Pulgar (R) jubilates with his teammates after scoring the goal 1-0 during the Italian Serie A soccer match Bologna FC vs AS Roma at "Dall'Ara" stadium in Bologna, Italy, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy (L) and Bolognas Andrea Poli (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Bologna FC vs AS Roma at "Dall'Ara" stadium in Bologna, Italy, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Roma forward Edin Dzeko on Saturday scored a late equalizer to secure a 1-1 away draw for his side against Bologna in the Serie A 30th round.

After three straight wins, Roma suffered the draw with less than a week to go before facing Barcelona at Camp Nou in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Apr. 4.