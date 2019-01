Philadelphia Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood (C) runs the ball during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jan 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis (L) tackles Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate (R) during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jan 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Quarterback Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears at the NFL Wild Card Round on Sunday.

Wide receiver Golden Tate scored the game's winning touchdown after catching a pass by Foles at the 2-yard line with just 56 seconds left in the match.