Seattle Seahawks defensive player Michael Bennett participates in Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 28 January 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/JASON SZENES

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (R) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (L) during the first half of their NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 22 October 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Seattle Seahawks defensive player Michael Bennett wears a wide brim hat as he answers questions during the Seahawks Media Day appearance at US Airways Center in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, 27 January 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Michael Bennett, who will play as defensive end with the Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles from the next season, appeared before a judge on Monday afternoon at Harris County Courthouse in Houston, after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a felony charge of injuring an elderly woman.

Bennett's alleged action occurred at the NRG Stadium in Houston after the Super Bowl LI match in February 2017.