Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz walks off the field after missing a first down against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of their game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz could miss the rest of the season after suffering a fracture in his back, NFL Network reported Friday.

“Scans reveal a small fracture in Wentz’s back” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said, adding on Twitter that the team had listed the third year quarterback as “doubtful” for the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams.