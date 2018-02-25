Barcelona midfielder Coutinho (c.) slams the ball into the net to score the fifth goal against Girona, which in the end took a 6-1 thrashing from Barcelona at Camp Nou on Feb. 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Barcelong players (l. to r.) Jordi Alba, Leo Messi and Luis Suarez in a match against Girona, which in the end took a 6-1 thrashing from Barcelona at Camp Nou on Feb. 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Barcelonga midfielder Coutinho (r.) fights for the ball with Carles Planas of Girona, which in the end took a 6-1 thrashing from Barcelona at Camp Nou on Feb. 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Barcelona made Girona pay big-time at Camp Nou for quickly taking the lead at minute 3 with a goal by Portu.

But it was all downhill for the visitors from them on, and a moment of recovery for Barcelona.