Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus returns to Dominic Thiem of Austria during their first-round match at the Wimbledon Championships in London, United Kingdom, on July 03, 2018 EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Dominic Thiem of Austria serves to Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus during their first round match AT Wimbledon Championships in London, United Kingdom, on July 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

David Goffin of Belgium serves to Matthew Ebden of Australia during their first-round match at Wimbledon Championships in London, United Kingdom, on July 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Matthew Ebden of Australia returns a ball to David Goffin of Belguim during their first-round match AT the Wimbledon Championships in London, United Kingdom, on July 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis advanced to the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-4, 7-5, 2-0 ret. victory Tuesday over seventh-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem, while Australian Matthew Ebden upset 10th-seeded David Goffin 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Thiem, who reached his first Grand Slam final last month at the French Open, retired with an injury.