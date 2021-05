Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo of Mclaren F1 team during the press conference of the Formula One Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, 06 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Mark Sutton

The Spanish Grand Prix is going ahead this weekend without the usual crowds thanks to Covid-19, which not only means empty stands at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya but also a drop in the local income generated when the Formula One circus comes to town.