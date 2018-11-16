Ecuador defeated Peru 2-0 in a friendly match on Thursday.
The match was played at the National Stadium in Lima with Antonio and Enner Valencia scoring for Ecuador.
Ecuador' Luis Antonio Valencia (C) celebrates after scoring during the friendly soccer match between the national soccer teams of Peru and Ecuador at National stadium in Lima, Peru, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS
Peru's Renato Tapia (L) vies for the ball with Ecuador' Gabriel Achilier (R) during the friendly soccer match between the national soccer teams of Peru and Ecuador at National stadium in Lima, Peru, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS
Peru's Renato Tapia (R) vies for the ball with Ecuador' Jhegson Mendez (L) during the friendly soccer match between the national soccer teams of Peru and Ecuador at National stadium in Lima, Peru, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS
