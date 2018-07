Players for Ecuadorian club Liga de Quito celebrate on 08 May 2018 after defeating Bolivian club Guabira on aggregate to advance to the second stage of the Copa Sudamericana, South America's secondary club soccer tournament. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

With the opening stage of this season's Ecuadorian soccer league set to conclude in the coming days, the battle for the second of two berths in the 2019 Copa Libertadores group phase now begins in earnest.

Liga de Quito has already secured the first berth - and also a spot in this year's Ecuadorian-league finals - by virtue of winning the 2018 Serie A's first stage, whose 22nd and final match day begins Friday with a contest between seventh-place Independiente del Valle and eighth-place Macara.