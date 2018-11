Photo taken on SARANSK (RUSSIA), June 6, 2018: Ecuador national team coach Hernan "Bolillo" Gomez said here Monday that this week's friendly with Peru will give him a chance to evaluate new players. EPA/EFE/FILE/Esteban Biba

Ecuador national team coach Hernan "Bolillo" Gomez said here Monday that this week's friendly with Peru will give him a chance to evaluate new players.

"At this time we are not ready to do soccer-to-soccer battle with Peru. We are (at the stage) of learning from the difficulties we will have in the matches. We have good players and during these games we'll recognize the new players to assemble the team for the Copa America," Gomez said before traveling to Lima for Thursday's contest.