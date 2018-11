Peru's Luis Advincula (R) vies for the ball with Ecuador' Enner Valencia during their friendly soccer match between the national soccer teams of Peru and Ecuador, at National stadium in Lima, Peru, Nov. 15, 2018. EFE/ Ernesto Arias

Supporters of the Ecuador national soccer team should guard against high expectations after the side upset Peru in a friendly, coach Hernan "Bolillo" Gomez said Friday.

"We should be more humble in Ecuador, have a little more respect, believe a little more in the players, because this atmosphere in the country is very difficult for the team," he said.