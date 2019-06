Japan's Takefusa Kubo reacts after Ecuador's goal got invalidated by the VAR during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Ecuador and Japan, at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Jun. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Paulo Fonseca

Enner Valencia (R) of Ecuador attempts to score a penalty during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Ecuador and Japan, at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, June. 24,2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

Angel Mena of Ecuador scores a goal during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Ecuador and Japan, at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Jun. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

Shinji Okazaki (R) of Japan in action against Pedro Velasco (L) of Ecuador during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Ecuador and Japan, at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Jun. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

Japan's goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima (L) stops a ball from Enner Valencia (R) of Ecuador during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Ecuador and Japan, at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Jun. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

Shoya Nakajima of Japan scores a goal during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Ecuador and Japan, at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Jun. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Ecuador and Japan squandered the possibility of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Copa America tournament with a 1-1 tie in the third and final match of Group C played at the Mineirao Stadium on Monday.

The draw gave Paraguay a place in the last-eight – where it will face off against hosts Brazil – and knocked both Japan and Ecuador out of the tournament.