Ecuador's soccer players are seen during a training session at Estadio Maracana in Panama City, Panama, on Nov. 17, 2018. Ecuador is training for a friendly on Nov. 20 against Panama at Estadio Rommel Fernandez, a stadium in Panama's capital. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Ecuador's national soccer team lacked sharpness in an initial practice here Saturday ahead of a friendly against Panama, with the players repeatedly misfiring in a shooting drill.

With new head coach - and former Panama manager - Hernan Dario "Bolillo" Gomez looking on, the Ecuadorian players worked in two separate groups at Estadio Maracana: one overseen by assistant coach Edgar Carvajal and the other guided by physical trainer Elkin Sanchez.