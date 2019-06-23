Ecuadorian national team coach Hernan "Bolillo" Gomez oversees a practice on June 19, 2019, at Barradao Stadium in Salvador, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Ecuador, which is last in Group C, is in danger of missing the Copa America quarterfinals.

The South American team will play surprising Japan, which was shut out by Chile and tied Uruguay, in a must-win match on Monday.