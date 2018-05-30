Ecuadorian Alfredo Campo (L), winner of gold, participates with the Argentine Gonzalo Molina (R), winner of silver, during the BMX cycling competition of the South American Games of Cochabamba 2018, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Ecuadorian Alfredo Campo (c), Argentine Gonzalo Molina (L) and Colombian Carlos Ramírez (R), poses after win the gold, silver and bronze medalls, respectively, during the BMX cycling competition of the South American Games of Cochabamba 2018, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Ecuadorian Alfredo Campo, winner of gold, participates during the BMX cycling competition of the South American Games of Cochabamba 2018, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Ecuador's Alfredo Campo wins gold in men's BMX event at South American Games

Ecuador's Alfredo Campo won the gold medal in the men's BMX event at the 2018 South American Games on Tuesday.

Campo, 25, beat Colombian Olympic athlete Carlos Ramirez and Argentinian Gonzalo Molina, who were favorites to win the event.