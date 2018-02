Mexican racewalker Jose Leyver Ojeda poses after winning the silver medal in the 50-kilometer men's rally event in Monterrey, Mexico, on Feb. 25, 2018. EFE / Miguel Sierra

Ecuadorian racewalker Andres Chocho competes in the 50-kilometer men's rally race - which he won - in Monterrey, Mexico, on Feb. 25, 2018. EFE / Miguel Sierra

Ecuador's Andres Chocho, the Pan-American racewalking champion, cemented himself as one of the world's best athletes in the 50-kilometer (31-mile) event, winning the Memorial Jerzy Hausleber contest in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey on Sunday, the second event on the world circuit.

On a very hot day, Chocho crossed the finish line in 3 hours 50 minutes and 27 seconds, paving the way for competing in May in the World Cup event in China.