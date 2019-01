Barcelona players celebrate after scoring a goal on March 7, 2018, against Paraguay's General Diaz in the Copa Sudamericana match played at Feliciano Caceres Stadium in Luque, Paraguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Andres Cristaldo

Rubens Valenzuela, a member of Ecuadorian league club Barcelona's coaching staff, told EFE Wednesday that the team would prepare for the 2019 Copa Libertadores by playing friendlies against Uruguay's Peñarol and Nacional, and Peru's Cesar Vallejo later this month.

"We'll play a friendly foursome on Jan. 21 and Jan. 23 in Montevideo against Uruguay's Peñarol and Nacional, and Peru's Cesar Vallejo," Valenzuela said.