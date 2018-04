Guillermo Sanguinetti gives instructions to his players while coaching Ecuador's Delfin against Chile's Colo Colo on April 5, 2018, in a Copa Libertadores group phase match at Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Ruiz

Coach Guillermo Sanguinetti, who was let go by Delfin's management after failing to turn the team around, has been hired by another Ecuadorian league team, Club Deportivo Cuenca.

"We're making the hiring of Guillermo Sanguinetti as Deportivo Cuenca's head coach official. Sanguinetti will be joined by Edgardo Adinolfi as assistant coach and Fernando Amoroso as physical trainer," Deportivo Cuenca said in a statement.