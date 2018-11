Enner Valencia from Ecuador celebrates a 2-0 win against Peru Nov. 15, 2018 in a friendly match between Ecuador and Peru at the Nacional stadium in Lima (Peru). EPA-EFE FILE/Ernesto Arias

Enner Valencia, known as Ecuador's "superman" for his scoring ability, has nailed 26 goals for the national team in 45 matches and is about to break the 31-goal record of the best scorer in the South American nation's history, Agustin "El Tin" Delgado.

The 29-year-old Valencia looks unimposing, but he has a nose for the goal and still has a long career with the national team ahead of him.