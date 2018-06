Venezuelan national team coach Richard Paez speaks during a press conference on Oct. 15, 2007, in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE FILE/HAROLD ESCALONA

Former Venezuelan national team coach Richard Paez is set to travel this week to the southern Ecuadorian city of Cuenca, where he will take the helm of struggling soccer club Deportivo Cuenca, team officials said Monday.

"Management has decided to go with Paez's experience," a team representative told EFE.