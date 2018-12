People play a match of 'Ecuavoley' or 'Voley Criollo', an Ecuadorian variety of volleyball, in Quito, Ecuador, Dec. 4, 2018 (Dec. 7 2018). The Ecuavoley was born in Ecuador early 19th century and is the second favorite sport with scores of supporters just behind soccer. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

A man returns a ball during a game of 'Ecuavoley' or 'Voley Criollo', an Ecuadorian variety of volleyball, in Quito, Ecuador, Dec. 4, 2018 (issued 07 December 2018). The Ecuavoley was born in Ecuador early 19th century and is the second favorite sport with scores of supporters just behind soccer. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

A man returns a ball during a game of 'Ecuavoley' or 'Voley Criollo', an Ecuadorian variety of volleyball, in Quito, Ecuador, Dec. 4, 2018 (issued Dec. 7 2018). The Ecuavoley was born in Ecuador early 19th century and is the second favorite sport with scores of supporters just behind soccer. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Ecuavoley, a variant of volleyball that is believed to have originated in Ecuador at the beginning of the 19th century, is a veritable social institution in the Andean nation.

With its roots in the indigenous past, ecuavoley is a focus of community life, with wagering on the outcome, and contests are often accompanied by other events such as musical performances.