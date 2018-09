Colombia's Herna "Bolillo" Gomez speaks during an event in Guayaquil on Aug. 1, 2018, in which he was introduced as the Ecuadorian national soccer team's new head coach. EPA-EFE/Jose Alvarado

Ecuador's national soccer team, once again under the guidance of Colombian head coach Hernan "Bolillo" Gomez, has silenced some of the mild criticism surrounding the squad with solid performances in friendly matches in recent days.

Ecuador defeated Jamaica 2-0 on Sept. 7 in New Jersey and then topped Guatemala by the same score on Tuesday night in Chicago.