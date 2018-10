Panama's coach Hernan Dario Gomez reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Panama and Tunisia in Saransk, Russia, 28 June 2018. EFE- EPA FILE /RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The Ecuadorian national soccer team, which Hernan Dario Gomez is once again coaching, will play friendlies in November against Peru and Panama, whose squad the Colombian coach led to the World Cup in Russia.

Ecuadorian Soccer Federation (FEF) president Carlos Villacis said Tuesday that the national team would play Peru on Nov. 15 in Lima, and the squad would play Panama five days later.