Ecuador's Alexander Alvarado celebrates after scoring a goal against Argentina in round-robin action on Jan. 22, 2019, in the 2019 South American U-20 tournament in Chile. The contest was played at Estadio Fiscal in Talca, Chile. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

Argentina's Patricio Perez (L) vies for the ball with Ecuador's Alexander Bolaños during the 2019 South American U-20 tournament in Chile. The contest was played at Estadio Fiscal in Talca, Chile, on Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

Argentina's Julian Alvarez (left) vies for the ball with Ecuador's Marlon Medranda during a round-robin match at the 2019 South American U-20 tournament in Chile. The contest was played on Jan. 22, 2019, at Estadio Fiscal in Talca, Chile. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

Ecuador defeated Argentina 1-0 in Group B action in the 2019 South American U-20 tournament in Chile, taking a big step toward a berth in the competition's six-team final stage.

Alexander Alvarado scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 54th minute of this round-robin contest Tuesday evening at Estadio Fiscal in Talca, while Argentina had more possession of the ball but repeatedly failed to convert scoring chances due in large part to the play of Ecuadorian goalkeeper Moises Ramirez.