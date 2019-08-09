A group of Ecuadorian artists will put their work on display starting Thursday, a collection of paintings and photographs entitled "Magica Naturaleza" (Nature Magic) with which they aim to get the public to reflect on the fragile relationship between humans and the environment.
Gabriela Ordoñez, the coordinator of the Juan Villafuerte hall at the Culture Ministry in Quito, where the exhibit will appear, told EFE that the idea is to send a message "of respect for our surroundings, where we live and to cause us to be amazed at nature, which is our mother."