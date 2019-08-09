Ecuadorian artist Antonio Escobar speaks with EFE in Quito on Aug. 6, 2019, regarding his participation in the art exhibition focusing on humans' links with the environment titled "Magica Naturaleza," which will be on public display at the Culture Ministry from Aug. 7-30, 2019. EFE/Jose Jacome

Gabriela Ordoñez, the coordinator of the Juan Villafuerte hall in the Ecuadorian Culture Ministry, speaks with EFE in Quito on Aug. 6, 2019, regarding the art exhibition focusing on humans' links with the environment titled "Magica Naturaleza," which will be on public display at the ministry from Aug. 7-30, 2019. EFE/Jose Jacome

General view of the "Magica Naturaleza" art exhibition in Quito on Aug. 6, 2019, an exhibit focusing on humans' links with the environment, which will be on public display at the Culture Ministry from Aug. 7-30, 2019. EFE/Jose Jacome

A group of Ecuadorian artists will put their work on display starting Thursday, a collection of paintings and photographs entitled "Magica Naturaleza" (Nature Magic) with which they aim to get the public to reflect on the fragile relationship between humans and the environment.

Gabriela Ordoñez, the coordinator of the Juan Villafuerte hall at the Culture Ministry in Quito, where the exhibit will appear, told EFE that the idea is to send a message "of respect for our surroundings, where we live and to cause us to be amazed at nature, which is our mother."