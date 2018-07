Liga de Quito's players celebrate after defeating Bolivian club Guabira on May 8, 2018, in Montero, Bolivia, to earn their passage to the Second Stage of the Copa Sudamericana. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejón

Liga de Quito's Luis Canga (left) vies for the ball with Bolivar's Juan Fierro during a Copa Sudamericana game on Aug. 2, 2017, in Quito, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Liga de Quito's Hernan Barcos (right) vies for the ball with Guabira's Ezequiel Michelli during a Copa Sudamericana First Stage game on April 10, 2018, in Quito, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Liga de Quito will have a chance on Saturday versus Guayaquil City to secure a spot in the Ecuadorian-league finals and a berth in next year's edition of Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament.

Liga leads the Serie A's First Stage with 45 points with just two games remaining and can scupper any chance of a miraculous comeback by second-place Barcelona S.C. (39 points) by securing just one point at Christian Benitez Betancourt Stadium in Guayaquil.