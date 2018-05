Cyclists and fans gather to welcome Ecuadoran cyclist Richard Carapaz at La Carolina Park, in Quito, Ecuador, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Chanting "thank you, hero," dozens of cyclists and fans followed Ecuador's Richard Carapaz - who finished fourth in the 2018 Giro d'Italia - in a triumphal procession through the streets of Quito on Thursday.

The cyclists and fans gathered at La Carolina Park in downtown Quito - where political rallies and entertainment events are often held - to welcome Carapaz, who made history by becoming the first Ecuadorian cyclist to come first in one of the Giro's stages.