Thousands of people turn out on June 11, 2019, to honor cyclist Richard Carapaz , who returned to his native Ecuador this week amid an outpouring of praise for his feat of winning the Giro d'Italia. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno (r.) on June 11, 2019, honors cyclist Richard Carapaz (l.), who returned to his native Ecuador this week amid an outpouring of praise for his feat of winning the Giro d'Italia. EFE-EPA/Communications Secretariat of the Presidency of Ecuador

Cyclist Richard Carapaz, who returned to his native Ecuador this week amid an outpouring of praise for his feat of winning the Giro d'Italia, waves to his fans on June 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Cyclist Richard Carapaz, who returned to his native Ecuador this week amid an outpouring of praise for his feat of winning the Giro d'Italia, says the adulation won't distract him as he looks ahead to the Vuelta a España.

"You can let yourself get carried away (by fame) but with your feet on the ground," he told EFE here Tuesday shortly before being received by President Lenin Moreno and being honored by a huge crowd in Quito's Plaza Grande.