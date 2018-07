The Ecuadorian Soccer Federation (FEF) board has given its president, Carlos Villacis, the green light to hire Colombian coach Hernan Dario "Bolillo" Gomez, who led Ecuador to its first World Cup in 2002.

The 62-year-old Gomez, who took Panama to its first World Cup appearance this year in Russia, received the unanimous support of board members to coach the Ecuadorian team in the qualifying rounds for the 2022 tournament in Qatar, FEF vice president Alex De la Torre told EFE on Tuesday.