Ecuadorian sprinter Angela Tenorio speaks during an interview with EFE on March 7, 2018, in Quito, Ecuador. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Jacome

Ecuador's Angela Tenorio, the silver medalist in the 100- and 200-meter sprints at the recently concluded South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, is heading Wednesday to Spain, where she will train for several track meets.

Tenorio told EFE that she planned to compete in the World Challenge in Madrid on June 23 and was awaiting confirmation of her entries in other track meets in the Spanish capital.