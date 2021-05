Weightlifter Neisi Dajomes, one of Ecuador's hopefuls for the Tokyo Olympic Games, has two objectives: first, to get into the best shape possible and avoid injuries, and second, to improve her scores and place within the top five in her category.

"For me, getting to Tokyo is a rather big challenge. These are my second Olympic Games" and "I have to take them with much more responsibility and do better work," the 23-year-old told EFE in an interview.