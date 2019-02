New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman in action against the New England Patriots during the first half of Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Feb.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Super Bowl LIII MVP New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Feb.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (L) runs past Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (R) after a reception in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Feb.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

New England Patriots wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman kisses the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Feb.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday after starring in his team's sixth title win with a brilliant offensive display.

In the title match played at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta in front of 77,000 spectators, the visiting Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 and Edelman ended with 10 catches for 141 yards, becoming the go-to guy on offense for star quarterback Tom Brady.