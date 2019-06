Chelsea's Eden Hazard arrives ahead of a Premier League match against Fulham FC at Craven Cottage in London, on March 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Real Madrid announced Friday the signing of forward Eden Hazard, who leaves Chelsea after seven seasons that saw him win six trophies and a slew of individual honors, including the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award for 2014-2015.

The 28-year-old Belgium international is under contract with the Blancos until June 30, 2024, the club said, adding that Hazard will be presented as a Real Madrid player on June 13 after undergoing a medical.