Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani arrives on 29 August 2022 in Valencia, Spain, having reached a deal to sign with the LaLiga club for two seasons. EFE/ Biel Aliño

LaLiga club Valencia on Monday confirmed a deal to sign veteran striker Edinson Cavani, bringing the Uruguayan international on board until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

In a statement on the club's website, Valencia recalled that the 35-year-old has "celebrated goals wherever he has played."