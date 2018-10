Matteo Berrettini of Italy in action against Kyle Edmund of Great Britain during their men's second round singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Britain's Kyle Edmund defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the China Open in Beijing.

Fifth-seeded Edmund won 7-5, 6-7, 7-5 in a closely fought encounter to eliminate the world number 58 from the tournament.