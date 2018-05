Belgium's David Goffin in action during his men's third round match against Britain's Kyle Edmund at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

British tennis player Kyle Edmund's dream run at the Madrid Open continued on Thursday as he reached his first quarterfinal at an ATP Master 1000 tournament by upsetting eighth seed David Goffin 6-3, 6-3.

Goffin is the second seeded player knocked out by Edmund, world No. 22, back-to-back as he ended Serbian Novak Djokovic's campaign at the tournament in the previous round.