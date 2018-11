Runners head across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon in Staten Island, New York, USA, 04 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

Runners exit on Central Park West after the TCS New York City Marathon in New York, New York, USA, 04 November 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

A runner takes a pedicab downtown after the TCS New York City Marathon in New York, New York, USA, 04 November 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Runners approach the finish line at the TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 04 November 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Runners finish the TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 04 November 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

A runner holds his participation medal in his mouth after running in the TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 04 November 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

The effort and desire to excel shone on Sunday on the skins of more than 50,000 runners who participated in the New York City marathon, the largest annual marathon in the world.

Surrounded by millions of spectators on the streets or from their houses, professional and amateur athletes ran under a calm autumn sun for 42 kilometers and 195 meters in this race that runs through five districts of the city, starting on Staten Island and ending in Central Park, Manhattan.