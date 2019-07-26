Part of Friday’s 19th stage of the Tour de France was canceled due to hail, with the finish line set at the top of Col de l'Iseran.
Colombian rider Egan Bernal set the pace and secured himself the yellow jersey of the overall leader.
Colombia's Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of team Ineos in action during the 19th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 126,5km between Saint Jean de Maurienne and Tignes, France, July 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
France's Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick Step team (R) and Spain's Enric Mas Nicolau of Deceuninck Quick Step team in action during the 19th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 126,5km between Saint Jean de Maurienne and Tignes, France, July 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Colombia's Egan Bernal (R) of team Ineos, Julian Alaphilippe (2-R) of Deceuninck Quick Step in action during the 19th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 126.5km between Saint Jean de Maurienne and Tignes, France, July 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
The pack in action during the 19th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 126,5km between Saint Jean de Maurienne and Tignes, France, July 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
The pack in action during the 19th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 126.5km between Saint Jean de Maurienne and Tignes, France, July 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Part of Friday’s 19th stage of the Tour de France was canceled due to hail, with the finish line set at the top of Col de l'Iseran.
Colombian rider Egan Bernal set the pace and secured himself the yellow jersey of the overall leader.