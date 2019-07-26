The pack in action during the 19th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 126.5km between Saint Jean de Maurienne and Tignes, France, July 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Colombia's Egan Bernal (R) of team Ineos, Julian Alaphilippe (2-R) of Deceuninck Quick Step in action during the 19th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 126.5km between Saint Jean de Maurienne and Tignes, France, July 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

France's Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick Step team (R) and Spain's Enric Mas Nicolau of Deceuninck Quick Step team in action during the 19th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 126,5km between Saint Jean de Maurienne and Tignes, France, July 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Colombia's Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of team Ineos in action during the 19th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 126,5km between Saint Jean de Maurienne and Tignes, France, July 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Part of Friday’s 19th stage of the Tour de France was canceled due to hail, with the finish line set at the top of Col de l'Iseran.

Colombian rider Egan Bernal set the pace and secured himself the yellow jersey of the overall leader.