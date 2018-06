Egypt's Mohamed Salah (C) and his teammates attend their training session in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Egyptian national soccer coach Hector Cuper on Monday said that Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah's participation in the team's 2018 FIFA World Cup match against Russia will depend on a final medical test.

Salah trained normally alongside his teammates in the final practice session before the clash, given that he seemed to have fully recovered from a shoulder injury he sustained on May 26 which sidelined him in Egypt's 1-0 win over Uruguay in their tourney opener.